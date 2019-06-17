The International University Sports Federation (FISU) has rubber-stamped a major three-year television deal with the Asia-Pacific Broadcasting Union (ABU).

According to FISU, the agreement will guarantee that university sport action reaches "millions of homes" across the region.

Both parties struck the deal in January which allowed the ABU to broadcast the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade in March.

They have now carried out the final signing of contracts at the ABU's Sports Group Conference in Nur-Sultan – the Kazakhstan capital renamed from Astana this year.

Included as part of the deal will be this year's Summer Universiade in Naples between July 3 and 14.

The 2021 Summer and Winter Universiades in Chengdu and Lucerne respectively are also covered as well as University World Cups in football and 3x3 basketball.

ABU will benefit from exclusive terrestrial broadcast rights for live coverage and will also be able to show highlights and news on a non-exclusive basis.

The deal has already led to coverage of the Krasnoyarsk 2019 Winter Universiade ©Getty Images

Various platforms will be utilised including television, digital and mobile.

"FISU organises large-scale elite sporting events of the highest calibre which generate compelling television content," said FISU secretary general Eric Saintrond, who was present in Nur-Sultan.

"Together with our partners, we must ensure that this reaches as many sports fans as possible, around the world.

"And the importance of Asia can never be understated."

ABU secretary general Dr Javad Mottaghi signed the deal alongside Saintrond and added that his broadcaster could reach more than three billion people across Asia and the Pacific.

The ABU has 280 members and covers an area between Mauritius and Papua New Guinea.

In February, FISU also agreed a three-year broadcast deal in Europe with Eurovision services.