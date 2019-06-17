Rio 2016 Olympic gymnastics champion Uladzislau Hancharou has been included in the 221-strong team representing host nation Belarus at the upcoming Minsk 2019 European Games.
Hancharou was the only athlete from the country to win a gold medal at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, triumphing in the men's individual trampoline.
He also has a world title from 2017 and three European titles from 2014 and 2016, but will be aiming to upgrade the silver medal he won at the 2015 edition of the European Games in Baku.
Also included in the gymnastics team is Hancharou's wife, Hanna Hancharova, who earned bronze in the women's individual trampoline in Baku.
Belarus enjoyed a successful 2015 European Games, taking home 43 medals, 10 of which were gold.
Belarus's First Deputy Sports and Tourism Minister and Chef de Mission Vyacheslav Durnov announced the team at a press conference here.
"Team Belarus will comprise 221 athletes, 149 coaches, eight representatives of the administrative group and seven medical specialists," he said.
"We count on every athlete of ours.
"The Belarusian athletes will perform on home ground, which will definitely motivate them.
"The analysis of the performance of Belarusian athletes over the past two years showed that we have big chances of winning medals in at least ten sports."
Anti-doping procedures were also discussed at the press conference, with the director of Belarus's National Anti-Doping Agency Denis Muzhzhukhin present.
"Preparations for the European Games were scrupulous," he said.
"Proper control over catering and pharmaceuticals will be secured at the Athletes' Village.
"If there is a need to take some medications that contain prohibited substances, such medicines will be marked and will envisage a special application procedure."
The European Games are set to begin on Friday (June 21), ending on June 30.
More than 4,000 athletes in total are set to compete across 15 sports.
Direct qualification places for the Olympic Games will be available in archery, canoe sprint, karate, table tennis and shooting, while the athletics, badminton, boxing, cycling and judo events will be part of the qualifying process in some capacity.