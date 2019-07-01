Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised Belarus after the country successfully hosted the second edition of the European Games here.
Putin flew to Minsk for the final day of competition at the European Games from Osaka, where he had been attending the G20 Summit.
Once there, he met International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, praising Belarus during their conversation.
"I think we can congratulate Belarus on the good organisation of such a large-scale event," Putin said, as reported by TASS, Russia's official state news agency.
"Your visit to Belarus is also a great event for all sports lovers.
"It adds to the value of the medals contested here."
Putin and Bach both attended the Closing Ceremony, where European Olympic Committees President Janez Kocijančič criticised the IOC's decison to ban Russia from taking part at last year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang under their own flag.
Earlier in the day, Putin visited Minsk Arena to watch artistic gymnastics and meet members of the Russian team.
The athletes presented their President with a Team Russia jacket.
Putin congratulated the athletes on their achievements, with Russia topping the medal table after collecting 44 golds, 23 silver and 42 bronze.
"Perfect, awesome, impressive," he said.
"These competitions are a kind of springboard on a path of new victories and achievements for many of you."