IWF World Championships: Day three of competition
Timeline
- 4 hours ago: Day three of medal action concludes
- 4 hours ago: Liao holds off Zhang to win women's 55kg clean and jerk and total gold medals, and then breaks own world record
- 5 hours ago: China's Zhang beats compatriot Liao to women's 55kg snatch gold medal
- 7 hours ago: Chen retains men's 67kg total title but denied clean and jerk crown by world record-breaking Pak
- 8 hours ago: B session winner Feng claims men's 67kg snatch gold medal
- 10 hours ago: López Ferrer holds onto top spot in women's 55kg B session after Delacruz no lift
- 11 hours ago: Mexican López Ferrer wins women's 55kg B session snatch
- 12 hours ago: Feng completes domination of men's 67kg B session
- 13 hours ago: China's Feng wins men's 67kg B session snatch
- 14 hours ago: Focus on men's 67kg and women's 55kg events on day three
