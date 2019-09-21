By Daniel Etchells in Pattaya
IWF World Championships: Day four of competition
Timeline
- 1 hour ago: Kuo retains women's 59kg world title after breaking two world records within moments of losing them
- 1 hour ago: North Korea's Choe wins women's 59kg snatch with world record-breaking lift
- 2 hours ago: IWF Women's Commission chair hails Iranian female team's appearance at World Championships
- 4 hours ago: Spain's Sánchez López prevails in men's 73kg B session clean and jerk and total
- 5 hours ago: Russia's Petrov beats young Moldovan Robu to top spot in men's 73kg B session snatch
- 6 hours ago: Venezuela's Figueroa Roldan finishes first in clean and jerk and total in women's 59kg B session
- 7 hours ago: Vietnam's Hoang holds nerve to top standings in women's 59kg B session snatch
- 8 hours ago: Medals to be won in men's 73kg and women's 59kg events on day four of competition
