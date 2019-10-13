By Nancy Gillen in Ulan-Ude
AIBA Women's World Championships 2019: Day 10 of competition
Timeline
- 2 minutes ago: Surmeneli claims welterweight world title
- 40 minutes ago: Dan retains light welterweight title
- 57 minutes ago: Pan American lightweight champion Ferreira adds world title to achievements
- 1 hour ago: Petecio defeats home favourite Vorontsova to become featherweight world champion
- 1 hour ago: Bantamweight top seed Huang takes gold
- 2 hours ago: Aetbaeva claims Russia's second world title in flyweight division
- 2 hours ago: Paltceva earns light flyweight world title
- 2 hours ago: Light flyweight final begins
- 3 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the tenth day of action
View latest updates