USA Weightlifting chief executive Phil Andrews says he agrees entirely with International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) general secretary Mohamed Jaloud that the world governing body should outsource all its anti-doping operation and results management, including sanctions for National Federations, to an independent body such as the International Testing Agency (ITA).

Jaloud's comments on Sunday (November 10), and further criticism of the IWF leadership from Russia and Egypt, highlight the rift in the body's Executive Board, due to hold an extraordinary meeting in Lausanne in the first week of December.

The ITA is now overseeing anti-doping procedures for the IWF through a partnership signed just over a year ago and updated in May, but it does not play a role in sanctioning.

Jaloud and several other Executive Board members also complain the panel is not truly independent as its members were appointed by the IWF leadership.

Tamás Aján, 80, who has held high office at the IWF since the 1970s and been President throughout the 21st century, has been criticised by a number of Board members unhappy with the way nations are excluded from the sport or denied Olympic quota places.

Andrews, a United States and United Kingdom/European Union dual citizen, has been a key individual in the sport's continued fight against doping and has now shared his views on the issue.

"I agree entirely with the general secretary that we should outsource every bit of our anti-doping operation and results management, including sanctions for National Federations, to an independent body such as the International Testing Agency, and I applaud his suggestion to do so," he said.

"However, that result must be binding at ITA level with no elected, political or otherwise influenced body able to change the decision, aside from the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"The IWF, under Mr Aján and Mr Jaloud's leadership, has made significant progress in tackling doping, and in holding National Federations and offending athletes accountable for their actions.

"As the son of a criminal myself, I have to disagree with the statement that punishing federations is like punishing the family for the acts of one criminal.

"This issue has affected my life, because of the actions of my family.

"Unfortunately, while I empathise that there are, potentially, clean athletes in these nations who will not be able to participate in the Olympic Games, World Championships or other events because of the offences of double digit amounts of doping offences within the Federation, then these individuals should be looking towards those who committed the offence for compensation, not to the people holding them accountable.

"When I had a family member in prison, I looked to them for accountability - I did not call for a change to Her Majesty's Home Office."

IWF general secretary Mohammed Jaloud, pictured on the left next to IWF President Tamás Aján, says the body that dishes out punishment to nations with multiple doping offences should be scrapped ©IWF

Andrews added: "Currently, the IWF has a very strong anti-doping sanctioning panel, including experts such as Institute of National Anti-Doping Organisations chair Michael Ask and German National Anti-Doping Agency President Andrea Gotzmann, which seems to satisfy the suggestions brought forward by the general secretary."

Egypt and Thailand are out of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, while five nations - Russia, Kazakhstan, Armenia, Belarus and Azerbaijan - can send only two athletes because they have had 20 or more doping violations since Beijing 2008.

Another 12 countries are restricted to a maximum of four places, while nations with a clean record can send eight.

In total, 76 quota places have been forfeited.

Seven of the Executive Board's 21 members are from nations excluded from Tokyo 2020 or have lost quota places, some of whom may be subject to disciplinary decisions made by the panel.

Weightlifting has overhauled its anti-doping programme, signed the partnership with the ITA and devised a new Olympic qualifying system in the past two-and-a-half years.

Those nations with the worst doping records since Beijing 2008 - the first Olympics where the International Olympic Committee (IOC) stored samples for later retesting with improved science - have been punished.

While disaffected IWF Executive Board members complain that clean young lifters in 2019 are paying the price for doping by retired athletes 11 years ago, the IOC has responded by removing the threat of expulsion from the Olympics that was hanging over weightlifting.

But the IOC continues to keep a watchful eye and has written to the IWF to warn against changes, saying it would be "very concerned" if there was a move to welcome back Thailand.

Thailand excluded itself from Tokyo 2020 after nine of its team at the 2018 IWF World Championships in Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat tested positive, but is trying to work out a way back for its youth and junior lifters.

A few weeks ago, Jaloud helped to formulate a proposal - with Intarat Yodbangtoey, first vice-president of the IWF and Honorary President of the Thai Amateur Weightlifting Association - that allowed Thailand’s youth and junior athletes to return to competition this year, with the seniors coming back in April 2020.

"Ideally, we see a 2024, or 2028 Olympic Games with full participation," Andrews said.

"To be clear - we need Egypt, Thailand and others competing well, clean and on a level playing field.

"These are major weightlifting nations that ought to be on the world and Olympic platform, and whom can learn from the examples seen in Russian weightlifting, Kazakh weightlifting and others to learn how to change the doping practices that have existed within their nations, leading to these regrettable but necessary sanctions."