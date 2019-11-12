China won two of the four senior gold medals on offer as action concluded today at the Asian Shooting Championships in Doha.

Wei Meng and Jin Di defeated India's Ganemat Sekhon and Angad Vir Singh Bajwa 36-33 in the mixed team skeet final, while Yang Zeng triumphed in the women's 10 metres running target mixed event with a total of 385 points at the Qatari capital's Lusail Shooting Complex.

The mixed team skeet bronze medal-match saw Japan's Naoko Ishihara and Hiroyuki Ikawa overcome Kazakhstan's Olga Panarina and Vladislav Mukhamediyev 35-33.

Kazakhstan's Alexandra Saduakassova beat North Korea's Ri Ji Ye to the women's 10m running target mixed silver medal in a shoot-off.

Saduakassova prevailed 20-19 after both shooters managed 373 points.

In the men's 10m running target mixed event, Pak Myong Won led a North Korean one-two finish with a total of 382 points.

Kwon Kwang Il was the runner-up after defeating Kazakhstan's Bakhtiyar Ibrayev 17-16 in a shoot-off, with both having ended on 381 points.

Today's one other senior gold medallist was South Korea's Park Daehun in the men's 50m pistol with a total of 567 points.

India's Gaurav Rana finished second with 562 points, while compatriot Arjun Singh Cheema came third with 560.

A total of 38 quota places for next year's Olympic Games in Tokyo were distributed during the Asian Shooting Championships.

The most went to India with six, while Japan and Thailand took five ahead of Iran with four.

The other 18 were split between a further 11 countries.