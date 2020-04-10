García set to compete at record Olympic Games despite postponement

Jesús Ángel García has confirmed he will aim to compete at a record eighth Olympic Games, despite the postponement of Tokyo 2020 to 2021.

The 50-year-old featured at his first Olympics at Barcelona 1992, finishing 10th in the 50 kilometres race walk.

He has competed at every Games since and is now focusing on Tokyo 2020, which has been rescheduled to July 23 to August 8 in 2021 due to the pandemic.

"I will continue fighting to be able to retire in Tokyo, I do not want the coronavirus to force me off from that end point,” he said, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

If García is successful, he will become the athlete to have competed at the most Olympics.

He is currently level with sprinter Merlene Ottey, who represented Jamaica and then Slovenia at seven Games.

His best finish was at Beijing 2008, when he finished just off the podium in 4th.

Jesús Ángel García earned a world title in 1993 but has yet to claim an Olympic medal ©World Athletics

García, who earned a world title in 1993, is still performing well.

He finished eighth in the 50km race walk at the 2019 World Athletics Championships in Doha.

"Performing well in Doha in such difficult conditions makes me feel optimistic ahead of the Olympic Games," he said.

"That is pretty much a motivation to start a new career in my 50s.

"I began my career in Barcelona 1992.

"And even if I’ll be forced to end it, I want this to happen in Tokyo in the 50km race walk."

Australia’s four-time Olympic race walk medallist Jared Tallent has also confirmed he will postpone his retirement to compete at Tokyo 2020.

The 35-year-old took gold in the race walk at London 2012.