Top Dutch football league likely to be cancelled with mass gathering bans extended

The Netherlands' top football league, Eredivisie, is facing a season cancellation with mass gathering bans being extended due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dutch Football Association (KNVB) announced they do not intend to continue with the season after the nation's Government extended a ban on major events until September 1, as reported by BBC.

On Tuesday European football governing body UEFA said that some European leagues could be cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis.

In a statement from the KNVB it said, "Based on the Government's decision, the KNVB will consult with UEFA, after which the decision will be taken.

"The KNVB has not yet definitively cancelled competitions because of financial difficulties in the football industry due to the corona crisis."

Eredivisie clubs are set to meet today to discuss potential consequences of the decision while training grounds will reopen with strict limits imposed so players can stay fit.

At the time of suspension of the league Ajax and AZ Alkmaar were leading the league level on points after 26 of the 34 games of the season with Ajax ahead on goal difference.

KNVB also recently announced a relief fund for its clubs across the country with more than €11 million (£9.67 million/$12 million) raised through grants and donations going towards financial assistance for amateur and professional clubs.

In The Netherlands, there have been more than 34,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date, resulting in the deaths of more than 4,000 people.

Elsewhere in the country, the Royal Dutch Hockey Federation (KNHB) has cancelled all remaining competitions for the 2019-20 season, including youth fixtures.

However, it has also opened youth training back up to 155,000 youth players from April 28 with measures put in place to curb the spread of the virus.

KNHB has also said that no champions have been declared and no promotion or relegation will occur from the 2019-20 season.

It has also mentioned the cancellation of the International Hockey League (FIH) Hockey Pro League matches in the country from June 19 to 21 as they were set to play Germany in the Wagener Stadium.

This comes after the extension of the major events ban in The Netherlands.