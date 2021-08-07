United States secured their fourth consecutive men’s Olympic basketball title after seeing off the challenge of a resilient France here today.

The US team had headed into the tournament with a challenging build-up, after exhibition loses to Nigeria and Australia, as well as late injury and COVID-19 related withdrawals from the squad.

An 83-76 group stage loss to France seemed to suggest America's supremacy at the Olympics could be threatened, but knockout stage wins over Spain and Australia took the US back to another gold medal match.

France, dramatic 90-89 semi-final winners against Slovenia, provided a strong test again.

The French team, led by National Basketball Association stars Rudy Gobert and Evan Fournier, took the lead early in the first quarter of the gold medal match.

Kevin Durant proved instrumental for the US as he sought to equal Camelo Anthony’s record of three men’s Olympic basketball gold medals.

The London 2012 and Rio 2016 gold medallist scored 21 points in the first half to give his team a 44-29 lead at the interval.

America's top point scorer at the tournament moved onto 27 for the match as France found themselves facing a 10-point deficit late in the third quarter.

Kevin Durant equalled Camelo Anthony’s record of three men’s Olympic basketball gold medals ©Getty Images

France outscored the defending champions in the final quarter to reduce the arrears to three points with 10 seconds remaining of the contest.

Two free throws from Durant made the match safe as the US sealed an 87-82 triumph and a 16th men’s Olympic basketball gold medal.

Durant and Jason Tatum led the scoring for the US with 29 and 19 points respectively

Jrue Holiday and Damian Lillard both contributed 11 points for the team, led by legendary five-time NBA Championship winning coach Gregg Popovich.

"This one feels good because we went through a lot," said Durant.

"We had a lot of first-time guys on the team, new experience for everyone on the team, COVID, the kind of bubble we were in, no fans, no one expecting us to lose.

"We heard it all over the past few weeks about our team.

"To fight through this adversity against a great team like these guys, to come together so fast.

"It was beautiful to see, it was beautiful to be a part of."

Jason Tatum contributed 19 points to the United States total as they beat France 83-76 ©Getty Images

The men’s gold medal match was broadcast in the late evening in the US, with the finale of the competition held prior to the bronze medal match.

Patty Mills inspired Australia to the bronze medal as he scored 42 points in their match against Slovenia.

Slovenian star Luka Doncic replied with 22 points, but was unable to prevent Australia from claiming the final podium place with a 107-93 win.

France overcame EuroBasket champions Serbia 91-76 in the women's bronze medal match.

Seven members of the French team gave double figure point contributions to emerge as comfortable winners.

Hosts Japan face the US in the women’s gold medal match tomorrow.