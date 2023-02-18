Botswana National Olympic Committee President Colonel Botsang Tshenyego has visited Zambia to tour sports facilities in the country and discuss sporting practice in the region with his counterpart Alfred Foloko.

During the visit, Tshenyego visited the Olympic Youth Development Centre (OYDC) in Lusaka, one of the biggest sports facilities in the region, and also discussed matters relating to governance and the environment.

Speaking after touring the facilities Tshenyego said: "OYDC Zambia is a centre where we can share and exchange our different values, and our different practices as the region and Africa in general.

"So I think its seating on some good potential that we need to harness as a region to ensure that it is empowered enough to be able to handle the sports excellence programmes."

Botswana NOC President Foloko added: "You are aware Botswana NOC is very strong in terms of international performance and we have seen them minting medals at all international competitions including the Olympics.

"Zambia has a lot to learn from such leadership and we will take advantage of his presence here and to learn from him.

"Therefore, this visit I think shows the good direction in which Zambian sport is heading, more especially where the Olympic family is heading."

During the visit Tshenyego also met with NOCZ secretary general Boniface Kambikambi and Athletes Commission chairperson Richard Mulenga.

Foloko added: "The visit will not be the last, and we will hold talks on bilateral areas and signing off Memorandum of Understandings.

"Zambia has a lot to learn from Botswana's strong international performance, and Colonel Tshenyego is committed to working with us to improve the state of sport in the region."