One night stay offered in De Coubertin's home to mark one year until Paris 2024

The childhood home of Baron Pierre de Coubertin in Normandy is to be opened for visitors through an arrangement with Olympic sponsors Airbnb for one night to mark one year until the Opening Ceremony of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

De Coubertin was born on New Year's Day 1863 at the Rue Oudinot in Paris, but his formative years were spent at Mirville in Normandy.

The property is now managed by De Coubertin's great grand nephew Jacques de Navacelle.

"Château de Mirville is considered by many as the birthplace of the modern Olympic Games, it is in this home that the seeds of a global sporting revolution were sown," De Navacelle said.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome guests in our family home to celebrate the one-year countdown to Paris 2024."

Guests are to be given a private tour of the Mirville estate conducted by De Navacelle.

There will also be "a punt on the lake where De Coubertin developed his love of rowing, followed by a picnic of French delicacies on a specially constructed floating pontoon."

The guests will also be offered the opportunity to play tennis with 2022 Women’s Tennis Association Tour champion Caroline Garcia, a double Olympian.

They will also be able to see De Coubertin's private study and view replica copies of historic documents relating to the revival of the Olympics for the modern era in what is described as an "immersive exploration of the origins of the Olympics."

The documents include reproductions of De Coubertin’s original Olympic manifesto from 1892 and a document depicting De Coubertin’s original sketch of the Olympic Rings.

Baron Pierre de Coubertin spent his formative years at Mirville in Normandy ©Getty Images

The collection also includes a ticket from the 1900 Games, the first to be held in Paris.

Applications open on July 18.

The cost of the stay has been fixed at €24 (£20/$26) in honour of the Paris 2024 Olympics.

The conditions stipulate "maximum occupancy is two persons and that guests are responsible for their own transportation to and from Château de Mirville, France."

The château was built in the 16th century and has listed status as an historic monument.

Extensive renovations to the facade and roof have taken place, understood to have been at a cost of some €350,000 (£298,000/$385,000)

They have been supported by Airbnb, an Olympic sponsor which is now also an official partner of the Paris 2024 Olympic Torch Relay.

"We are honoured to offer a truly unique experience in the historic Château de Mirville," Airbnb Europe, Middle East and Africa director Emmanuel Marill said.

"Airbnb is dedicated to showcasing the rich diversity of France’s regions and the rich Olympic legacy of this special home will make for an inspiring stay."

The Olympic Torch is scheduled to visit the château during its passage across France.