Airbnb searches for accommodation in Paris next year's Olympic Games have increased by more than 30 per cent in the second quarter of this year since the first.

The same three-month period also saw new listings rise by more than 60 per cent.

The most sought-after arrondissements in the French capital on Airbnb are the 10th, 11th, 15th, 18th, and 19th.

On the outskirts, Boulogne-Billancourt in the Hauts de Seine, Montreuil and Saint-Ouen have also proved popular among tourists looking to come for the Games which are scheduled to take place from July 26 to August 11.

Visitors from Britain, Germany, the United States, and The Netherlands make up the largest proportion of international searches.

Groups of three or more people comprise 40 per cent of searches, while couples and families account for more than 30 per cent and more than 20 per cent, respectively.

A Deloitte study expects that Airbnb's economic impact on France during Paris 2024 will be more than €1 billion ©Airbnb

Airbnb joined The Olympic Partners (TOP) Programme in 2019 on a nine-year, five-Games partnership worth $500 million (£386 million/€452 million).

It was "designed to create a new standard for hosting that will be a win for host cities, a win for spectators and fans, and a win for athletes."

According to a study by Deloitte, prices for the Île-de-France region will rise by 85 per cent during the Games.

Some Parisians are relishing the influx of visitors and expect to make as much as €30,000 (£25,000/$32,000).

"I'm happy to be able to take advantage of the system, thanks to Airbnb, and to make money on the tourists," said Paris resident Gabriel, as reported by France24.

He lives in a 90-square-metre, two-bedroom apartment in the neighbourhood of Châtelet and plans to rent it out for €1,200 (£1,000/$1,300) a night, and increase from the €500 (£420/$550) he would usually expect to make.

"More than half a million visitors are expected to stay at an Airbnb for the duration of the Olympic and Paralympic Games," said Emmanuel Marill, director of Airbnb France, as reported by France24.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is one high-profile critic of Airbnb, which is expected to boom during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games ©Getty Images

The study predicts that the direct and indirect impact of Airbnb visitors during Paris 2024 will be more than €1 billion (£1.7 billion/$2.1 billion).

Airbnb has come under heavy criticism in France and has resulted in a coalition of 20 communities, including Paris 2024 sailing host Marseille, which have pressed the French Government to take action.

The French capital's Mayor Anne Hidalgo is a critic of the American company and has accused it of driving an increase in prices leading to local residents being priced out of the rental market.

Shortly after Airbnb's deal with the IOC, she wrote to the latter's President Thomas Bach to alert him of the perceived dangers that came with it.

Airbnb currently advertises around 800,000 accommodation options in France, with 22,000 in Paris.

The figure in the capital is then expected to raise to over 100,000 by the conclusion of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.



