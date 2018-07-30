Russian circus stars Edgard and Askold Zapashny have become the latest names to sign up as Minsk 2019 Star Ambassadors.

The brothers signed on to back the second edition of the European Games at the Belarus Embassy in Moscow.

They were awarded a certificate to mark their appointments to the role.

"Getting this status is a great responsibility and, of course, a great honour," said Askold Zapashny.

"My brother and I are very fond of Belarus, and gladly come back on tour.

"We will try our best to fulfill the task of Star Ambassadors of the second European Games because this is very important for Belarus.

"People who were in Russia during the World Cup could see that concepts such as 'Sport Unites' and 'Sport outside Politics' really work."

The founders of the Zapashny dynasty started performing in pre-revolutionary Russia.

The brothers were appointed at the Belarus Embassy in Moscow ©Minsk 2019

Today, the brothers are known for their circus skills across the world.

Star ambassadors will be tasked with promoting the event in the Belarus capital, which will take place between June 21 and 30 next year.

Belarus' biathlon icon Darya Domracheva was confirmed as the first to take up the role earlier this week.

"The brothers are known worldwide and are representatives of culture and art, and responded to our invitation," said Minsk 2019 deputy chief executive Anatoly Kotov.

"They are willing to invest a maximum of their energy and enthusiasm, using their social media in order to make the Games more recognisable and bright to ensure maximum fans visit Minsk the next year."

In total, 4,082 athletes from all 50 European National Olympic Committees will compete in Minsk in 15 sports: 3x3 basketball, archery, athletics, badminton, beach soccer, gymnastics, boxing, canoe sprint, cycling, judo, karate, sambo, shooting, table tennis and wrestling.