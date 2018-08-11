Beach soccer preparations for next year's European Games in Minsk continued as key stakeholders held a meeting in the Belarus capital.

It followed the opening of the new National Beach Soccer Stadium in the city which will play host to the sport at the second edition of the Games.

Four countries took part in a Euro Beach Soccer League tournament to inaugurate the venue, which took just two months to construct.

Minsk 2019 Organising Committee members attended the meeting, including sports director Siarhei Shablyka, sports manager Roman Markovski and competition manager Andrei Rapaport.

They were joined by Josep Ponset, the director of competitions at Beach Soccer Worldwide, and Alexei Sychov, President of the Belarus Beach Soccer Federation.

A test event opened the new venue in Minsk ©Minsk 2019

Topics on the agenda included the competition schedule for Minsk 2019, as well as venue and facility needs.

The Athletes' Village, official documents and volunteers were also covered.

The test event for beach soccer was the first for any sport prior to Minsk 2019.

Ground was broken at the new venue as Belarus held its International Olympic Day celebrations around the country in June.

A men's beach soccer tournament was held at the inaugural European Games in Baku in 2015, with Russia winning gold in Azerbaijan.

Minsk 2019 will again only feature male players.

The Games will run between June 14 and 30.