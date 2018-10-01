The second European Games to be held in Minsk next year are set to include four fan zones in and around the venues.

Head of the sports and tourism department of Minsk City Hall, Sergei Furmanov, announced the fan zones at a meeting with Minsk authorities on September 27, according to BelTA.

The Sports Palace, located in the centre of the Belarus capital and the host of the karate and judo events, will also host the main entertainment centre for the Games.

This fan zone will be open from June 19 to 30 and include public catering and vendor zones, an arts and crafts fair and areas dedicated to the Belarusian regions.

Also on offer will be a wide range of national dishes as well as souvenirs.

The Dinamo Stadium will host the ceremonies and the athletics events as well as providing room for a fan zone ©Minsk 2019

There will also be a fan zone near the Minsk Arena to the west of the city.

The Arena itself will host all gymnastics events while the Minsk Arena velodrome will hold the track cycling and badminton competitions.

The Chizhovka Arena in the south-east of the city will hold the wrestling and sambo events and will also be the site of another fan zone.

Minsk's Dinamo Stadium will also have a fan zone as it hosts the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and the athletics programme.