Organisers of the Minsk 2019 European Games have revealed to insidethegames that more than 150,000 tickets have been sold for the multi-sport competition opening here on Friday (June 21).
The tickets have been sold across the 200 events taking place in 15 sports here.
Twelve venues will welcome spectators, including the Dinamo Stadium, with a capacity of 22,000, for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies and athletics.
Gymnastics will take place at the 8,000-capacity Minsk Arena, while road cycling will take place throughout the streets of the Belarus capital.
The cheapest ticket available is priced at BYN5 (£1.80/€2.00/$2.30) for a number of sports.
For the Opening Ceremony, the cheapest ticket is BYN150 (£55/$70/€62) while the Closing Ceremony is slightly less expensive at BYN70 (£26/$33/€29).
In total, 375,000 tickets were put up for sale in December 2018.
Foreign fans have been encouraged to attend by receiving visa-free entry with their tickets.
More than 1,100 have already arrived in Belarus, as reported by BelTA, the Belarusian official news agency.
Most are from Poland, while spectators from Germany, France and Britain have also made the journey.
The second edition of the European Games begins on Friday with action in archery, 3x3 basketball and boxing.
The Opening Ceremony is set to mark the start of the event, with more than 1,300 people expected to take part.