By Nancy Gillen at the Yekaterinburg-Expo
AIBA Men's World Championships 2019: Day two of competition
Timeline
- 16 minutes ago: Second day of competition at AIBA Men's World Championships conclude
- 24 minutes ago: Belgium's Schelstraete wins final heavyweight bout of first round
- 33 minutes ago: Teixeria Da Silva defeats South American heavyweight champion
- 1 hour ago: Begadze narrowly wins heavyweight bout
- 1 hour ago: First round of light heavyweight division concludes
- 1 hour ago: Michalek triumphs in first heavyweight bout
- 1 hour ago: First heavyweight bout to take place between Sandagsuren and Michalek
- 2 hours ago: Commonwealth Games champion Lee wins opening bout
- 3 hours ago: Houmri to meet five-times world light heavyweight champion La Cruz
- 3 hours ago: Second day of competition begins
- 4 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the second day of action
