By Nancy Gillen in Yekaterinburg
AIBA Men's World Championships 2019: Day eight of competition
Timeline
- 3 hours ago: Eighth day of competition concludes
- 3 hours ago: Huni defeats fourth seed in final bout of day eight
- 4 hours ago: Home favourite Babanin overwhelms Andall in opening bout
- 5 hours ago: Commonwealth champion Clarke wins first bout
- 5 hours ago: Super heavyweight bouts begin
- 6 hours ago: Bakshi delights with home crowd with victory over Nevin
- 6 hours ago: Middleweight top seed Lopez defeats Cedeno to progress
- 6 hours ago: Evening session on eighth day of competition begins
- 8 hours ago: Afternoon session of day eight ends
- 8 hours ago: European and Commonwealth champion McCormack earns narrow victory against Walsh
- 9 hours ago: Olympic silver medallist knocked out of competition
- 9 hours ago: Home favourite Zamkovoi progresses
- 10 hours ago: Third seed Baturov defeats Youth Olympic champion Arregui
- 10 hours ago: Top seed Iglesias secures unanimous victory in first bout of day eight
- 10 hours ago: Eighth day of competition begins
- 11 hours ago: Welcome to our Live Blog from the eight day of action
