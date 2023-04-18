French Sports Minister says Paris 2024 "not the Government Games" as concerns rise over pension protest disruptions

French Sports Minister Amélie Oudéa-Castéra has insisted that the Paris 2024 Games are "in no way the Government Games" as authorities move to ward off threats by those protesting against the new pension law to disrupt the Games.

"When we talk about these Games, they are the Games of the French," she said.

"These are in no way the State Games, they are in no way the Government Games.

"These initiatives calling for disruption of the proper organisation of the Games to make a claim against an actor of the Games, and on a theme disconnected from the Games, are on the wrong target."

The Minister's actions were part of a concerted effort by the French Government, major unions and Paris 2024 organisers to address the possible impact of protests on the Games.

For several weeks now, there have been calls on social media for protesters against the reforms forced through by President Emmanuel Macron - which extend the age at which pensions can be claimed from 62 to 64 - to disrupt Paris 2024 from within after signing up to its campaign to find 45,000 Games volunteers, Le Monde, L’Equipe and AFP report.

The slogan widely used has been: "No withdrawal, no Olympics."

President Emmanuel Macron's pension reforms have provoked mass protests in Paris, but the head of the biggest French union is against any actions that will impact Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

The deadline for Paris 2024 volunteer applications falls on May 3 - with those selected due to be informed this autumn.

Organisers have insisted the possible threat will be "taken seriously" but will not be "overvalued" either.

"All volunteers will be subject to administrative checks," a spokesperson added.

"We work with the Olympic intelligence centre set up by the Ministry of the Interior."

There are also concerns across France about possible protests involving the Olympic torch relay which will start next April from Marseille.

Bernard Thibault, administrator of Paris 2024, echoed the Minister's words.

"I share the indignation of the way in which the social episode was treated by the President of the Republic," he said.

"But these are not Emmanuel Macron's Games but the Games organised by France…

"We shouldn't be alarmed, there's no reason to be worried at this stage.

"We are still far from the event.

"Do not panic."

Denis Masseglia, former president of the French National Olympic Committee and a member of the Paris 2024 bid committee, added: "We don't have to hold the Games hostage.

"Firstly because the owner of the Games is the IOC, not the Government."

Laurent Berger, head of France's largest trade union, has said he is opposed to any protests against the recent pension reforms impacting Paris 2024 ©Getty Images

Laurent Berger, secretary general of the influential French Democratic Confederation of Labour (CFDT), has said he is opposed to disruptive action involving Paris 2024.

Asked about this his view on these plans Berger - whose union's membership of 850,000 makes it the largest in France - declared he was opposed to "this type of threat" and to "this type of action during the Olympics", adding:

"The Olympics must be a party, it must be a magical moment for those who love sport.

"Trade unionism has an image that has been restored in this period.

"It has assumed its share of responsibility, we have said things frankly, sometimes a little harshly, we have never crossed the yellow line.

"We come out having grown from this period, and I am not for us bothering the proper functioning of the Olympics."

Patricia Drevon, the confederal secretary of Force Ouvrière, concurred with Berger’s position, saying: "It is not an action of the inter-union.

"We do not encourage it."