Paris 2024 Marathon for All to take place after men's Olympic race

The Paris 2024 Marathon for All will take place on the evening of August 10 on the same course as the men's Olympic marathon earlier in the day.

The race will start at 9PM from the Hotel de Ville and end in Les Invalides, organisers have confirmed.

This event is a first, as no such general public event has ever been organised in the history of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

There will be two different distances for two different routes - a full marathon for those aged 20 and over, and a 10 kilometres race, starting at 11.30PM, for those aged over 16.

The idea is to include and bring together the maximum number of participants in events that will finish at the Esplanade des Invalides.

Paris 2024 organisers describe it as "a majestic setting to heighten the emotions and the pride of taking part in an exceptional sporting epic."

Organisers say the field will be 40,048 runners, with equal places for men and women, and that they will be "surrounded by athletes and ambassadors of the Games, who will take their place in each starting area to encourage them, fully experience the moment with them and maintain the fervour until the finish line at the Invalides."

The Paris 2024 Marathon for All on the evening of August 10 will follow the Olympic route and be run following the morning's men's Olympic race ©Paris 2024

There are still 35,000 participant bibs to be won via the Paris 2024 Club, the Marathon pour tous mobile application and the @teamorangerunning Instagram account.

A thousand of them will also be awarded during the next relay race organised by Orange on the evening of June 17, designed as a taste of the marathon.

The marathon route and the 10km route start from the square in front of Paris City Hall and finish in Les Invalides.

Runners pass through Boulogne-Billancourt, Sèvres, Ville d’Avray, Versailles, Viroflay, Chaville and Meudon and then along the Seine at Issy-Les-Moulineaux to Invalides.

An historic route awaits runners past the finest monuments in the Paris region.

The women's Olympic marathon will take place on the following day.