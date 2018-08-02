By Duncan Mackay, Daniel Etchells and Michael Pavitt in Glasgow
Brand new European Championships open in Glasgow
Timeline
- 16 hours ago: Inaugural European Championships begin
- 15 hours ago: Competition underway at European Championships
- 14 hours ago: Championships director reveals 120,000 tickets sold for Glasgow 2018
- 14 hours ago: World champion eases into women's single sculls final
- 13 hours ago: Olympic silver medallist forced into single sculls repecharge
- 12 hours ago: O'Donovan brothers secure semi-final spot in men's lightweight doubles sculls
- 11 hours ago: First Glasgow 2018 medal to be awarded in artistic swimming - but not until tomorrow
- 10 hours ago: Athletes weigh up Glasgow weather
- 5 hours ago: Britain post fastest time in women's team pursuit qualification
- 5 hours ago: Racism allegations overshadows build-up to European Athletics Championships
- 4 hours ago: France top team standings as women's artistic gymnastics subdivisions conclude
- 4 hours ago: Italy achieve fastest time in men's team pursuit qualification
- 4 hours ago: Day one of competition draws to a close
