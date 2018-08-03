By Duncan Mackay, Daniel Etchells and Michael Pavitt in Glasgow
Glasgow 2018 European Championships: Day two of competition
Timeline
- 15 hours ago: Day two of competition begins
- 14 hours ago: Rowing competition opens second day of Glasgow 2018
- 14 hours ago: Lysenko out of Berlin 2018 after IAAF revoke neutral status of World Championship silver medallist
- 13 hours ago: Lysenko admits "negligence" after having neutral status revoked
- 13 hours ago: All-Russian Athletics Federation President calls for athletes to take responsibility in abiding to anti-doping rules
- 12 hours ago: World indoor high jump champion Lysenko suspended over whereabouts violation in further blow to Russian athletics
- 12 hours ago: Rowing session concludes in Strathclyde
- 9 hours ago: Russia claim first gold medal of 2018 European Championships with duet technical routine win
- 9 hours ago: Russia claim second artistic swimming gold with duet technical routine mixed triumph
- 8 hours ago: World champion Wild clinches women's scratch race gold
- 7 hours ago: France's Lesaffre strikes gold in women's 400m individual medley as Britain's Miley claims bronze
- 7 hours ago: Ukraine's Romanchuk prevails in men's 400m freestyle
- 6 hours ago: France edge defending champions The Netherlands to women's 4x100m freestyle relay gold
- 6 hours ago: Russia beat Italy to men's 4x100m freestyle relay title
- 5 hours ago: Dominant Italy crowned men's team pursuit champions
- 5 hours ago: Britain celebrate first gold following women's team pursuit success
- 4 hours ago: Gladysh earns men's scratch race gold in close finish
- 4 hours ago: Russia beat Ukraine to defend women's team sprint title
- 3 hours ago: Netherlands triumph in men's team sprint to bring second day to a close
- 3 hours ago: Day two of competition draws to a conclusion
