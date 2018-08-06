By Duncan Mackay and Mike Rowbottom in Berlin, and Daniel Etchells and Michael Pavitt in Glasgow
Berlin and Glasgow 2018 European Championships: Day five of competition
Timeline
- 17 hours ago: Day five of competition begins with athletics set to get underway in Berlin
- 16 hours ago: Over 50 hours of virtual reality content to be provided at Berlin 2018
- 16 hours ago: Kolesnichenko wins solo technical routine as Russia continue domination of artistic swimming
- 13 hours ago: Ukraine claim first diving gold medal of Glasgow 2018 as Russia falter
- 12 hours ago: World Taekwondo Europe urged to join future multi-sport European Championships
- 11 hours ago: Russia claim fifth artistic swimming gold medal at Glasgow 2018
- 11 hours ago: Breitscheidplatz prepares for opening of European Athletics Championships
- 10 hours ago: Belgium clinch men's madison gold as Britain snatch medal in thrilling finish
- 9 hours ago: Hungary's Kapás claims women's 200m butterfly gold as favourite Hentke misses out on podium
- 9 hours ago: First sighting of Berlino at European Athletics Championships
- 9 hours ago: Kolesnikov's fine form continues with world junior record-breaking win in men's 100m backstroke
- 8 hours ago: France's Bonnet beats Heemskerk to women's 200m freestyle gold in Championship record time
- 8 hours ago: World champion Chupkov breaks own European record to win men's 200m breaststroke
- 8 hours ago: Switzerland's Desplanches wins men's 200m individual medley as Britain's Litchfield takes bronze
- 8 hours ago: Britain break own European record to claim mixed 4x100m medley relay title
- 6 hours ago: Shmeleva wins 500m time trial to earn hat-trick of sprint titles
- 6 hours ago: Hoogland clinches men's sprint title
- 5 hours ago: Wild wins omnium duel with Archibald to claim second gold
- 5 hours ago: Action concludes on fifth day of European Championships
