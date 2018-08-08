By Duncan Mackay and Mike Rowbottom in Berlin, and Michael Pavitt and James Diamond in Glasgow
Berlin and Glasgow 2018 European Championships: Day seven of competition
Timeline
- 15 hours ago: Medals action in five sports on day seven of European Championships
- 14 hours ago: Van Dijk triumphs in women's time trial for third successive year
- 14 hours ago: Van Rouwendaal clinches women's 5km open water swimming title
- 12 hours ago: Gold for Hungary in men's 5k open water swimming
- 11 hours ago: First open water swimming titles earned at Glasgow 2018
- 10 hours ago: Germany seal mixed synchronised 3m springboard gold
- 10 hours ago: Campenaerts defends time trial title by less than one second
- 8 hours ago: Van Duijn snatches women's 10m platform title on final dive
- 8 hours ago: Romanchuk seals second gold with 800m freestyle success
- 7 hours ago: Sjoestroem takes third gold
- 7 hours ago: Peaty takes 50m breaststroke gold in Championship record
- 7 hours ago: Second gold medal evening of European Athletics Championships underway in Berlin
- 7 hours ago: Rylov cruises to men's 200m backstroke title with dominant swim
- 6 hours ago: Gold for Hosszu in women's 200m individual medley
- 6 hours ago: France triumph in 4x100m freestyle mixed relay
- 4 hours ago: Kenyan-born Israeli wins women's 10,000m
- 4 hours ago: Greek wins men's long jump as Germany claim silver
- 4 hours ago: German wait for gold medal goes on as favourite beaten by Pole in women's shot
- 3 hours ago: Lithuanian Gudžius completes world and European discus double
- 3 hours ago: Abele delivers first gold medal of European Athletics Championships with decathlon victory
- 3 hours ago: German fans go home happy as day seven of competition concludes
View latest updates