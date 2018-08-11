By Duncan Mackay and Mike Rowbottom in Berlin, and Daniel Etchells and Michael Pavitt in Glasgow
Berlin and Glasgow 2018 European Championships: Day 10 of competition
Timeline
- 15 hours ago: Day 10 of competition begins
- 15 hours ago: IAAF President Coe welcomes "Dynamic New Athletics" format developed for 2019 European Games in Minsk
- 15 hours ago: Race walks delayed due to smell of gas
- 13 hours ago: Martin takes men's 20km race walk title
- 13 hours ago: Perez ensures Spanish 20km race walk double by winning women's event
- 12 hours ago: Weertman holds off German challenge to deliver open water relay gold for Netherlands
- 12 hours ago: World champion Smulders strikes gold in women's BMX event
- 12 hours ago: Evans leads British one-two finish in men's BMX event
- 11 hours ago: European Athletics and EBU extend rights agreement until end of 2027
- 9 hours ago: Russia win men's team gymnastics title after holding off Britain
- 8 hours ago: Russia beat defending champions Great Britain to mixed synchronised 10m platform title
- 7 hours ago: Defending champion Spanovic out of long jump final with achilles injury
- 6 hours ago: Iceland crowned inaugural mixed team golf champions
- 6 hours ago: Reid leaves it late to secure women's 3m springboard gold medal
- 5 hours ago: World champions France claim victory in mixed team relay triathlon event
- 5 hours ago: Medal action set to get underway in Berlin...
- 5 hours ago: Poland top of European Athletics Championships gold after victory in women's 400m
- 5 hours ago: Hat-trick for Kszczot in 800m, another gold medal for Poland
- 4 hours ago: Asher-Smith completes the sprint double as Schippers reign ended
- 4 hours ago: Teenage kicks again as Jakob Ingebrigtsen beats brother to complete 1500m-5,000m double
- 4 hours ago: Germany celebrate gold medal in men's high jump
- 4 hours ago: Mihambo exploits late withdrawal of favourite to win women's long jump as Germany celebrates another gold medal
- 3 hours ago: Perković consolidates position as sport's most dominant athlete with fifth consecutive European Championships discus title
- 3 hours ago: Belgium and Poland win men and women 4x400m relays as penultimate night of athletics comes to an end
- 3 hours ago: Crowd of 60,500 announced in Berlin as day 10 of competition at European Championships finishes
